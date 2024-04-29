HCLTech plans to hire 10,000 freshers this year, says CEO C Vijayakumar

HCL Technologies’ headcount should not come as a surprise because of the company growth of 5.4 per cent in the current environment, said CEO and MD C Vijayakumar. He said that HCLTech has plans to hire 10,000 freshers at this point.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Vijayakumar said, “The headcount addition should not come as a surprise, because we had a good growth of 5.4 per cent in the current environment, so that obviously needs good talent to execute, and that's why our headcount is growing. And coming to FY25, of course, a lot will depend on how the year shapes up. At this point, we've planned at least 10,000 freshers to be hired during this year.”

Related Articles

He said that the lateral hiring would depend on how the year pans out for the company. HCLTech had added over 2,700 employees in the March quarter.

HCLTech reported year-on-year net profit of Rs 3,986 crore for March quarter amid a global environment marred by weak client spends, geopolitical shocks, high inflation, and macroeconomic uncertainties. On a sequential basis the net profit was down 8.4 per cent.

Numbers in detail

In the fourth quarter of FY24, the revenue from operations stood at Rs 28,499 crore, up 7.11 per cent from a year ago. For the full fiscal year , the company reported a 5.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 15,702 crore.

Vijayakumar said that its projects such as cloud migration and GenAI are gaining traction, but verticals such as financial services could face headwinds. He was also upbeat about the prospects in areas of semiconductor and automotive. Based on the bookings, he believes technology, telecom and media verticals would do well too.

Talking about AI, he said they have got good talent and that a significant number of people – more than 25,000 – have already been trained. "This year, we expect at least 50,000 people will be fully trained, leveraging generative AI. We are focused on the AI developer community, and already have 2,000-plus people who are focused in this area. And there are many small projects, which are all sub-USD 10 million," he said.