Business Today
HCLTech acquires two new Microsoft Azure specialisations for AI and machine learning solutions

HCLTech, a leading technology company, has received two new Microsoft Azure specializations for its AI and ML solutions

HCLTech has acquired two new Microsoft Azure specializations for its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. These new specializations are AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure; and Build and Modernize AI Apps with Microsoft Azure. HCLTech's Scale AI data science platform, which aids in the rapid development and deployment of custom ML models, has facilitated these specialisations.

According to HCLTech, this platform helps enterprises enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and make intelligent decisions. With these new additions, HCLTech now has 21 Microsoft specializations that cover Azure, modern workplace, security, analytics, and business applications, along with AI and ML.

Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, stated that the Scale AI platform aids in the adoption and implementation of Azure AI solutions for clients, and the latest AI specializations acknowledge their expertise in Microsoft technologies.

Guntur said, "Our Scale AI platform facilitates the adoption and implementation of Azure AI solutions for clients. The latest AI specializations recognize our deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and our comprehensive approach to AI innovation, which enable us to help enterprises achieve seamless integration of AI across their entire ecosystem."

HCLTech's strong technology stack, engineering expertise, and extensive experience in AI allow enterprises to maximize their technology investments and drive business transformation.

Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
