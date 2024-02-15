scorecardresearch
NEWS

HCLTech employees told to report to office thrice a week or...

The Noida-based company's peers, TCS and Wipro, have also nudged their staff to report to office. TCS has given its employees time till end of March to return to work.

HCLTech employees have reportedly been asked to work thrice a week from office, failing which they will have to face disciplinary action from February 19.

In a February 14 mail, HCLTech’s Vikas Sharma, global head – people function DFS (Digital Foundation Services), reportedly asked all employees, irrespective of their band to follow the directive.

Non-compliance will be treated as unauthorised absence and call for disciplinary action in line with company policy, the missive stated.  

The Noida-based company's peers, TCS and Wipro, have also nudged their staff to report to office. TCS has given its employees time till end of March to return to work. 

Failure to comply with this ultimatum will result in consequences, the company's chief operating officer, NG Subramaniam, warned.

Subramaniam highlighted two primary concerns: work culture and security. He expressed that remote work heightened the risk of cyberattacks for both employees and employers. Stressing the importance of returning to the office, he emphasised the need to uphold TCS' original culture, which had been compromised due to the lack of face-to-face interaction during the pandemic.

Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 7:05 AM IST
