'No impact observed': HCLTech reports ransomware incident, investigation underway

HCLTech disclosed the discovery of a ransomware incident within an isolated cloud environment associated with one of its projects on Wednesday. The company confirmed that this event has not caused any discernible impact on the broader HCLTech network.

HCLTech reiterated that safeguarding sensitive information remains a paramount concern. In response to the incident, the company promptly initiated an extensive investigation, collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the root cause and implement requisite remedial measures.

On Tuesday, shares of HCL Technologies closed at Rs 1,488.15 on BSE, down 1.07 per cent. The stock is up 43.70 per cent year-to-date against a 24.93 per cent jump in the BSE IT index during the same period. Kotak Institutional Equities has recently downgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Buy', citing recent strong rally. This brokerage has a fair value of Rs 1,600 on the stock.

What is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system or files until a sum of money, or "ransom," is paid. It encrypts the files on a victim's device, rendering them inaccessible, and typically presents a message demanding payment for the decryption key needed to unlock the files.

Cybercriminals often deliver ransomware through phishing emails, malicious attachments, or compromised websites. Once the ransomware infects a system, it quickly encrypts the files and displays instructions on how to pay the ransom to regain access.

Paying the ransom doesn't guarantee that access to the files will be restored, and it can also encourage further criminal activity. Organisations and individuals are encouraged to regularly back up their data, keep software updated, use strong security software, and exercise caution when interacting with online content to reduce the risk of falling victim to ransomware attacks.

In another high-profile ransomware case, reports surfaced on Tuesday regarding leaked footage of Insomniac’s highly anticipated Wolverine game following a breach where hackers exposed extensive internal data from the game developer. Cyber Daily's investigation reveals that the Ryhsida ransomware group has disclosed a staggering 1.67 terabytes of data, encompassing over 1.3 million files, purportedly obtained during a hack on December 12th.

The leaked data not only includes intricate details about level design and character materials from the upcoming Wolverine title but also encompasses confidential internal presentations divulging information on undisclosed Insomniac and Sony game projects. Among the disclosed data are screenshots of internal spreadsheets along with intricate insights into development and marketing budgets.

Remarkably, the leak exposes plans for a trilogy of X-Men titles, with Wolverine earmarked as the inaugural release. According to Cyber Daily, the subsequent games in the trilogy are slated for launch by the end of 2029 and 2033, respectively. Additionally, insights into a third Spider-Man installment, a Venom-based game, and a new entry in the Ratchet and Clank franchise have emerged from the leaked materials.

