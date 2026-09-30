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HDFC Bank appoints V.N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for three-year term

HDFC Bank appoints V.N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for three-year term

The appointment was approved by the bank’s board at its meeting on Wednesday, following recommendations from the Audit Committee and the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Srivatsan’s three-year term will begin from his date of joining, HDFC Bank said.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 7:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank appoints V.N. Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer for three-year termV.N. Srivatsan will take over as CCO after Rakesh Kumar Rajput completed his three-year tenure on September 30, 2026.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday appointed V.N. Srivatsan as its Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) for a three-year term, with the executive set to join the lender on January 4, 2027, according to an exchange filing.

The appointment was approved by the bank’s board at its meeting on Wednesday, following recommendations from the Audit Committee and the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Srivatsan’s three-year term will begin from his date of joining, HDFC Bank said.

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Srivatsan will take over the compliance function after Rakesh Kumar Rajput, who has served as the bank’s CCO since October 1, 2023, completed his three-year tenure at the close of business hours on September 30, 2026.

Until Srivatsan joins, Venkateswaran L, currently Compliance Head – Credit, Asset Product & Regulatory Reporting, will discharge the responsibilities of Chief Compliance Officer, the bank said.

Who is V.N. Srivatsan?

Srivatsan currently serves as Head – Compliance: Overseas Banking and Subsidiaries & Data Privacy Officer at ICICI Bank. He has around 34 years of overall professional experience, including approximately 25 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

He has nearly 10 years of direct experience in compliance and regulatory inspection and has previously led Retail Banking Compliance and Regulatory Inspection for more than eight years.

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His responsibilities have included overseeing regulatory compliance and inspections, designing and implementing compliance frameworks and policies, and working closely with senior management, the Audit Committee, the Board and regulators.

Srivatsan holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from PSG College of Technology and a Bachelor of Technology degree from Sri Venkateshwara University.

HDFC Bank said the appointment has been made in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks- Compliance Function) Directions, 2026. Srivatsan will join the bank as a full-time employee.

Meanwhile, Rajput will continue as a full-time employee of HDFC Bank. He holds a B.Sc. (Honours) degree, is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, and has an Advanced Diploma in Business Management.

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The appointment comes as the bank transitions its compliance leadership following the completion of Rajput’s three-year term.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 7:50 PM IST
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