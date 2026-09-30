Netanyahu said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger who was on the flight. "He told me that the plane went into a spin and began to descend," Netanyahu said in a statement, cited by BBC.

According to Netanyahu, the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and overpower the pilot who had carried out the stabbing. He said the pilot was attempting to sabotage the aircraft’s systems at the time.

"Another air crew who was on the plane entered the cockpit and managed to stabilise the aircraft," Netanyahu said.

“I spoke with one of the Israeli passengers. He told me that the plane went into a spin and began to dive. He told me that, somehow or other, he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members, and that together they neutralized the stabbing pilot while he was… — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 30, 2026

Read More: Flydubai flight plunged 14,000 feet in seconds before Saudi diversion; what happened onboard?

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Netanyahu praised the passengers and crew members who intervened. "I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage," he said. "They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster."

The plane eventually landed safely at Tabuk Airport. Netanyahu said all passengers were out of danger.

"The pilot who carried out the stabbing was arrested and is currently being questioned by the Saudi authorities," he said.

The flight had been scheduled to land in Tel Aviv but was diverted to Saudi Arabia following the incident.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also praised the passengers and crew who helped bring the situation under control. He said the Israeli passengers on the flight from Dubai showed "extraordinary determination and resourcefulness, helping prevent a major disaster."

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The Israeli passengers on today's flight from Dubai showed extraordinary determination and resourcefulness, helping prevent a major disaster.



Thank you to the heroic Emirati pilot, who fought like a lion and protected the lives of the passengers. I wish him a speedy recovery and… — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 30, 2026

He also praised the pilot who helped protect the passengers, calling him a "heroic Emirati pilot" who "fought like a lion and protected the lives of the passengers." Danon wished him a speedy recovery and said he hoped all passengers would have a safe journey home