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'Pilot tried to crash the plane': Netanyahu shares dramatic details on Flydubai flight

'Pilot tried to crash the plane': Netanyahu shares dramatic details on Flydubai flight

The flight, FZ1073, was diverted to Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia after a "violent incident" between the two pilots. Flight data showed the plane dropped 17,400 feet in just under two minutes

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:17 PM IST
'Pilot tried to crash the plane': Netanyahu shares dramatic details on Flydubai flight'Plane went into a spin': Netanyahu details Flydubai cockpit attack and attempted crash

One of the pilots of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv stabbed the other pilot and apparently tried to crash the plane with passengers on board, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

The flight, FZ1073, was diverted to Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia after a "violent incident" between the two pilots. Flight data showed the plane dropped 17,400 feet in just under two minutes.

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Netanyahu said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger who was on the flight. "He told me that the plane went into a spin and began to descend," Netanyahu said in a statement, cited by BBC.

According to Netanyahu, the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and overpower the pilot who had carried out the stabbing. He said the pilot was attempting to sabotage the aircraft’s systems at the time.

"Another air crew who was on the plane entered the cockpit and managed to stabilise the aircraft," Netanyahu said.

Read More: Flydubai flight plunged 14,000 feet in seconds before Saudi diversion; what happened onboard?

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Pilot Arrested In Saudi Arabia

Netanyahu praised the passengers and crew members who intervened. "I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage," he said. "They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster."

The plane eventually landed safely at Tabuk Airport. Netanyahu said all passengers were out of danger.

"The pilot who carried out the stabbing was arrested and is currently being questioned by the Saudi authorities," he said.

The flight had been scheduled to land in Tel Aviv but was diverted to Saudi Arabia following the incident.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also praised the passengers and crew who helped bring the situation under control. He said the Israeli passengers on the flight from Dubai showed "extraordinary determination and resourcefulness, helping prevent a major disaster."

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He also praised the pilot who helped protect the passengers, calling him a "heroic Emirati pilot" who "fought like a lion and protected the lives of the passengers." Danon wished him a speedy recovery and said he hoped all passengers would have a safe journey home

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 7:32 PM IST
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