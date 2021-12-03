Hiring activity increases 26% on-year in Nov: Naukri JobSpeak

In what appears to be good tidings for jobseekers, there has been an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year in hiring activity in the month of November. The Naukri JobSpeak index, released on Friday, stated that the country’s premier index was trending at 2,173 in November 2021, as against 1,727 in November 2020.

Taking the lead was the telecom sector that saw an upward trajectory, increasing by 91 per cent. Among metro cities, Bengaluru was at the forefront with 49 per cent increase and Ahmedabad with 61 per cent led the pack of emerging cities.

Here’s a lowdown of the hiring trends:

HIRING ACROSS INDUSTRIES

Telecom, as aforementioned, continued its superb increase at 91 per cent followed by the hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants and airlines, growing at 58 per cent. Education and teaching grew at 54 per cent in November as against the last year, while the IT sector increased at 50 per cent.

Retail also saw significant growth at 47 per cent, while BFSI grew at 30 per cent, pharma, biotech and clinical research at 12 per cent, and FMCG at 6 per cent.

“Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the Hospitality/ Travel and Retail industry have stood out in their recovery. Riding the festive wave in the past few months, these sectors have grown by 63 and 56 per cent annually from Sept’21-Nov’21,” stated Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal.

HIRING ACROSS CITIES

When it comes to hiring activity across metro cities, Bengaluru led the way with 49 per cent, followed by Hyderabad and Pune with 47 per cent, Mumbai 36 per cent, Chennai 35 per cent, Delhi-NCR 34 per cent, and Kolkata 23 per cent increase since last November. Hiring activity in metro cities grew at 39 per cent on an average annually.

With 61 per cent Ahmedabad led the way for emerging cities, followed by Coimbatore at 28 per cent, Vadodara at 8 per cent, and Jaipur at 7 per cent. Kochi and Chandigarh saw a dip in hiring activity at -2 per cent and -4 per cent respectively. Hiring activity in emerging cities grew at 16 per cent on an average annually.

HIRING ACROSS EXPERIENCES

Experience band of 8-12 years saw the maximum hiring activity at 37 per cent, followed by 4-7 years at 30 per cent, 0-3 years at 27 per cent, 13-16 years at 26 per cent, and over 16 years at 20 per cent.

The Naukri JobSpeak monthly index is compiled based on the job listings on the job site month-on-month. The index does not include gig employment, hyperlocal hiring or campus placement.

