Hiring rate in India recovers to 35% in May from 10% in April: LinkedIn

The hiring rate in India recovered moderately to 35 per cent in May from 10 per cent in April, as per social networking platform LinkedIn's data. However, the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 has left professionals in India increasingly vulnerable to economic uncertainty.



The hiring rate in India dropped from 50 per cent in March 2021 to 10 per cent in April 2021. However, it saw a modest revival to 35 per cent in May 2021, as localised curfews gradually lifted and economic activity partially resumed.



Despite this, working women and young professionals still remain vulnerable to economic turbulence. "Working women are 4x less confident than working men, while the average time taken for new graduates to find jobs has increased from 2 to 3 months," according to LinkedIn.



Finance, corporate services, manufacturing, healthcare, and hardware and networking are among the dominant industries, which are hiring on the platform. Further, more than 9 in 10 companies in India are merging roles, and looking to fill open roles internally.

Amidst the pandemic in 2020, roles in the field of specialised engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science were in demand. After a year, the demand for IT talent continues to surge as application developers, software engineers, and SAP specialists emerged as the top 3 in-demand jobs as per LinkedIn's May 2021 data.



According to LinkeIn, burn out seems to have emerged as a major problem amidst the pandemic. "As this dynamic hustle for upskilling, tech-proofing, and recruiting continues, India's workforce has slowly but surely arrived at the brink of collective burnout," it said.



This is reflected in the rising demand for flexibility, as every second job seeker is prioritising location, hours, and work life balance when looking for a job today, LinkedIn added.



