IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration window for over 4,000 posts ends today; step-by-step guide on how to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 today. Candidates who want to apply for the CRP Clerks XIII can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 was July 21. However, it was later extended by another seven days. IBPS Clerk recruitment is being held to fill a total of 4,045 vacancies in participating banks.

The preliminary examination for IBPS Clerk Recruitment is likely to be conducted in August or September 2023 and main exam in October 2023.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023:

1. Go to the official website, ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link to register for Common Recruitment Process under CRP Clerk XIII

3. A new page will appear on the screen.

4. Register yourself and log in your account

5. Fill in the application form and pay the required fee. Candidates will be required to upload their photograph, signature, left thumb impression and other details.

6. Submit your application and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 850 for general category candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates. If the online transaction has not been successfully completed, then candidates are advised to login again with their provisional registration number and password and pay the application fees or intimation charges online.

