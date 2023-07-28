Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert in the city; schools shut in Maharashtra's Palghar, Thane

Amid heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra, 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby in different districts of the state. Many parts of the state have been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, leading to waterlogging and an impact on the day-to-day functioning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai has received over 90 per cent of the seasonal rainfall till Thursday. The average monsoon rainfall in Mumbai is 2300 mm and the number has already touched 2128 mm.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. The 8am weather update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai and its suburbs, with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The BMC added that occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely.

In view of the heavy rain alert, all colleges and schools in Palghar districts have been closed for Friday, the District Collector announced. Meanwhile, holiday has also been declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Thane district on July 28. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Thane due to continuous heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Thane due to continuous heavy rainfall



Holiday declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Thane district on 28th July, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CRmJrffCpa — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall, according to the IMD Mumbai.

The IMD had on July 27 stated that light to heavy and very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 29. The weather agency also warned of very heavy rainfall for Mumbai city and adjoining areas on July 28.

"Rainfall recorded during 0830 Hrs IST of 27.07.2023 to 0530 Hrs IST of 28.07.2023 (mm): Maharashtra: Tondapur (Hingoli)-122.0, Palghar-112, Karjat (Raigad)-107, Alibag(Raigad)-83.5, Ratnagiri-85.5, Gudhe-Bhor(Pune)-78, Savarde(Ratnagiri)-70.5," IMD said on Friday morning.

*Rainfall Recorded during 0830 Hrs IST of 27.07.2023 to 0530 Hrs IST of 28.07.2023 (mm)*:-

*Maharashtra*: Tondapur (Hingoli)-122.0, Palghar-112, Karjat (Raigad)-107, Alibag(Raigad)-83.5, Ratnagiri-85.5, Gudhe-Bhor(Pune)-78, Savarde(Ratnagiri)-70.5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2023

