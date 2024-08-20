Infosys hiring: ‘Power’ programme for campus placements; Rs 9 lakh salary on offer for freshers

IT services major, Infosys, as part of its campus placement drive, launched a ‘power programme’ for colleges with differential hiring. The company is reportedly paying packages of Rs 9 lakh per annum.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the pay package of Rs 9 lakh is substantially higher than the current entry-level packages of Rs 3-3.5 lakh that is offered by Infosys.

A person in the know told the daily that the focus of these categories of hiring is on coding and software challenges, programming skill testing and other specialised skill tests. These pay packages offered are between Rs 4-6.5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

In the April to June period, Infosys’ headcount dropped by neary 2,000, bringing its strength to 315,332, stated the report.

This scheme is similar to TCS’ that aims to hire around 40,000 freshers, consistent with last year's numbers. TCS offers freshers three categories of packages: ‘Ninja’ at Rs 3.6 lakh, ‘Digital’ at Rs 7.5 lakh, and ‘Prime’ at Rs 9-11 lakh. The ‘Prime’ programme, launched last year, has expanded to include AI, generative AI, and machine learning.

The $250-billion technology services sector in India saw slowdown over the past year, leading many software exporters to reduce their workforce. In fiscal 2024, the top five IT companies in India collectively cut over 70,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the top four IT firms in India are expected to hire about 82,000 freshers in FY25, with HCLTech and Wipro planning to recruit 10,000 and up to 12,000 freshers, respectively.