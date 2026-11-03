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Jefferies CEO Rich Handler in India to explore hiring, expansion 

Jefferies CEO Rich Handler in India to explore hiring, expansion 

The visit, Handler's first since 2024, comes as Jefferies looks to capitalise on growing investment and financing opportunities in one of its fastest-growing markets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 2:22 PM IST
Jefferies CEO Rich Handler in India to explore hiring, expansion Jefferies plans major India expansion as CEO Rich Handler meets key clients

Jefferies Financial Group CEO Rich Handler is visiting India this week as the Wall Street investment bank considers expanding its operations, including entering the country's $900 billion asset management industry and strengthening its private credit business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The visit, Handler's first since 2024, comes as Jefferies looks to capitalise on growing investment and financing opportunities in one of its fastest-growing markets.

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According to the report, hiring additional staff, launching an asset management company and expanding private credit operations are among the key priorities under consideration. Handler also met executives from some of Jefferies' largest clients during the visit, the report said.

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Jefferies is preparing to enter India's $900 billion asset management industry at a time when household investments are driving strong inflows into the sector.

The US firm has operated in India for nearly two decades, and is now looking to strengthen its private credit business amid rising demand for alternative financing.

A year ago, Jefferies hired a banker from Japan's Mizuho Financial Group to lead its private credit advisory operations in India.

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The expansion plans reflect growing interest among global financial institutions in India, where large conglomerates are investing both domestically and overseas, creating opportunities in investment banking, financing and asset management.

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Jefferies currently employs about 150 people in India across investment banking, fixed income, equities and asset management, according to Bloomberg. Its local entity, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, began operations in 2007.

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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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