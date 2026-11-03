Jefferies CEO Rich Handler in India to explore hiring, expansion 

According to the report, hiring additional staff, launching an asset management company and expanding private credit operations are among the key priorities under consideration. Handler also met executives from some of Jefferies' largest clients during the visit, the report said.

Don't Miss: RIL shares see rare consensus as all 33 recommendations turn 'Buy'

Jefferies is preparing to enter India's $900 billion asset management industry at a time when household investments are driving strong inflows into the sector.

The US firm has operated in India for nearly two decades, and is now looking to strengthen its private credit business amid rising demand for alternative financing.

A year ago, Jefferies hired a banker from Japan's Mizuho Financial Group to lead its private credit advisory operations in India.

Advertisement

The expansion plans reflect growing interest among global financial institutions in India, where large conglomerates are investing both domestically and overseas, creating opportunities in investment banking, financing and asset management.

Read More: BT Exclusive: Indian IT sector needs to rediscover its growth model, says Raamdeo Agrawal

Jefferies currently employs about 150 people in India across investment banking, fixed income, equities and asset management, according to Bloomberg. Its local entity, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd, began operations in 2007.