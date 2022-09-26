LIC recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for CTO, CDO and Chief Information Security Officer posts

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has opened portal for applications to fill up Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Information Security Officer posts. The aspiring candidates can apply online by visiting the official website licindia.in. Candidates can send applications till October 10, 2022. Candidates who have graduated and have not exceeded the age of 58 years can apply for the posts.

Candidates need to pay a Rs 1,000 plus GST as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD do not have to pay the application fee, but they will have to pay Rs100 plus GST.

According to LIC's released notification, there is one vacancy for Chief Technical Officer, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. On being selected, the candidates will be hired on contractual basis for a period of three years. Their service period will be renewed yearly or subject to satisfactory performance at the Corporation.

Steps to apply for LIC recruitment 2022:

1. Go to the official website of LIC: licindia.in

2. Click on the Careers section

3. Click on “Engagement for specialized positions in IT”

4. Choose Apply Online

5. Fill the online application form

6. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

