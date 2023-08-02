Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address 9000 Jan Seva Mitras; check details here

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of the poll-bound state Madhya Pradesh, is all set to inaugurate the second phase of the state government’s flagship scheme, “Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme,” on August 4.

Under Chief Minister Youth Internship Programme, the government appoints 15 interns (Mukhyamantri Janseva Mitra) in each block of the 52 districts across the state to support the government in last-mile delivery and ensure saturation of schemes. Each intern will get a stipend of Rs 8000 per month.

The upcoming batch will take around 4600 new interns making the total number of interns working at the block level about 9,000. The programme will be hosted at the Lal Parade ground at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister will award certificates of excellence to some of the interns who have done exceptional work in the past six months. He will also have a one-on-one conversation with their family members through video conferencing. Along with kickstarting the second phase of the ambitious programme, the chief minister will distribute appointment letters to the newly selected interns.

The idea behind this programme was to create a pool of skilled people who will work towards community engagement, strengthen the delivery of the scheme, and support the elected members in carrying out the developmental-related work.

Interns already hired under this scheme are working as facilitators to collect feedback on the government schemes and their implementation. The scope of the work includes—strengthening public service delivery at the grassroots through wide-ranging data, beneficiary and stakeholder interaction to identify the local issues, documenting the various schemes and assessing how much they have been able to percolate among the masses.

The call for the application process to select the second batch started on July 2 and continued till July 10. Around 4600 new interns were selected across the state, bringing the total number of interns in each block of the districts to 30.