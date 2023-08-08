More companies looking to hire freshers; DevOps engineer, CA, SEO Analyst among top in-demand roles, reveals report

The hiring of freshers in India saw an increase of 3 per cent in the second half of 2023 as compared to the first half of the year (from 62 per cent to 65 per cent), reveals a recent report from the learning and employability solutions provider TeamLease.

Additionally, the overall hiring intent for all categories of job seekers increased to 73 per cent from 68 per cent over the same duration. This sustained growth shows an optimistic job market in the coming months, especially for freshers, as per the report.

According to the report, the top three industries with the highest hiring intent for freshers are e-commerce and technology start-ups, which is at 59 per cent, with telecommunications at 53 per cent, and engineering & infrastructure at 50 per cent. The IT industry sees an overall decrease in the intent to hire freshers compared to HY1 2023 (49 per cent in HY2 2023 vs 67 per cent in HY1 2023, a decrease of 18 per cent).

However, some new and trending sectors like travel and hospitality have emerged with an increase of 5 per cent.

The report further reveals that roles like DevOps Engineer, Chartered Accountant, SEO Analyst, and UX Designer are in high demand across industries for freshers. Among cities, Bangalore leads the way with a hiring intent of 65 per cent, even though this is a decrease of 10 per cent compared to HY1 2023, followed by Mumbai at 61 per cent and Chennai at 47 per cent. Both cities saw an increase of 5 per cent compared to HY1.

Meanwhile, Delhi stands at 43 per cent, which is a decline of 4 per cent from HY1 2023. Though the demand for new talent has only marginally increased, the Indian freshers’ job market has witnessed an increase of 6 per cent in the current July to December period compared to the same period of the last year.

The report reflects a clear market sentiment for some in-demand courses that freshers can undertake to increase their employability, including Certification Courses in Digital Marketing, Business Communication, Data Science, Blockchain and PG programs in AI and ML.

The report also included a new segment on Degree Apprenticeship and its growing popularity amongst students and employers. The top three industries planning to hire degree apprentices during the same period are Manufacturing at 12 per cent, Engineering & Infrastructure at 10 per cent, and Power & Energy at 7 per cent.

Among the cities, Chennai and Pune stand out with 10 per cent each, while Bangalore and Mumbai follow closely with 9 per cent each, and Ahmedabad at 7per cent.

On the report's release, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, said, “Amidst a challenging hiring scenario, the Indian job market indicates a marginal uptick with a 3% increase in the intent of hiring freshers. Moreover, the overall rise in hiring intent to 73% for all jobseeker categories reinforces the optimistic outlook for the coming months. It's particularly encouraging to witness the emergence of new and trending sectors like Travel and Hospitality, with a 5% increase in hiring intent for freshers in HY2 2023.”

“Additionally, the demand for roles such as DevOps Engineer, Chartered Accountant, SEO Analyst, Cybersecurity Analyst, Digital Marketing Specialist, Artificial Intelligence Engineer and UX Designer across industries signals a promising landscape for the young talent entering the job market,” he emphasised.

Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President of TeamLease EdTech, further added, “ In the dynamic world of technology, the future belongs to those who embrace change and continuously enhance their skills. We are currently witnessing a noticeable shift in the kind of skills employers are seeking from freshers. Employers are keen to hire freshers that are digitally savvy and are capable of learning in the constantly changing world of work. Technology such as AI/ML, Blockchain, Data Science and Business Communication are changing the way we work. Individuals investing in these fields and skills will always have an advantage when looking for job opportunities”

Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business & COO, said, “The report reiterates the relevance of staying ahead in the dynamic job market by identifying the leading roles, skills and sectors when looking out for opportunities. It's important to recognise the value of work-integrated degree programs that raise the employability quotient. These programs integrate top-class learning with work opportunities through internship/apprenticeship for developing pathways for a successful career.”

Also Read: Non-metro cities & e-commerce fuelling surge in festive season temporary staff hiring



Also Read: Start-ups slash more than 17,000 jobs in the first half of 2023 amid severe funding crunch

