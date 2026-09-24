Myntra's festive hiring drive: 26,000+ seasonal jobs, 8,000 delivery partners, 2,700 service roles

The seasonal workforce will be drawn from across several states, including Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Employees will work across Myntra's five fulfilment centres located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bilaspur and Binola.

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The fulfilment operations will include activities such as sorting, grading and packing. The seasonal workforce will also include around 8,000 delivery partners and 2,700 customer service roles, as Myntra expands its operational capacity for the Big Fashion Festival.

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To support employees during the high-intensity festive period, Myntra has introduced several recognition and engagement initiatives. These include daily performance-based SPOT Rewards and Recognition, team challenges and other celebrations across its fulfilment centres.

At the Binola fulfilment centre, Myntra has introduced ‘She Warrior’, a pitch competition focused on recognising female-led innovation. The initiative gives women working on the floor an opportunity to present their ideas, with winners receiving recognition.

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Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra, said, "The festive season brings together thousands of people who work behind the scenes to create the experience that customers see and enjoy. As we scale our seasonal workforce this year, in addition to creating employment and income opportunities, we remain committed to ensuring our people feel supported, recognised, and truly part of the celebration."

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He added, "From recognising everyday champions to creating opportunities for women and differently abled individuals, we want to build an environment where people can bring their best through the Big Fashion Festival."

Myntra is also focusing on delivery speed during the festive period. With additional workforce across fulfilment, last-mile delivery and customer service, the company is strengthening its capacity to deliver orders faster during the Big Fashion Festival.