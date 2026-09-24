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Myntra's festive hiring drive: 26,000+ seasonal jobs, 8,000 delivery partners, 2,700 service roles

Myntra's festive hiring drive: 26,000+ seasonal jobs, 8,000 delivery partners, 2,700 service roles

The seasonal workforce will be drawn from across several states, including Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 5:23 PM IST
Myntra's festive hiring drive: 26,000+ seasonal jobs, 8,000 delivery partners, 2,700 service rolesMyntra aims to redefine convenience by delivering fashion at hyper speed.

Myntra has announced the creation of more than 26,000 festive or seasonal employment opportunities ahead of its Big Fashion Festival, more than double the seasonal workforce it created last year. The hiring drive will cover fulfilment, last-mile delivery and customer service as the fashion and lifestyle platform prepares to serve millions of shoppers during the festive period.

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Of the total festive opportunities, more than 350 roles will be designated for differently abled individuals, while women will account for 30% of the fulfilment centre workforce. Myntra said the initiative represents its most inclusive seasonal hiring drive yet.

The seasonal workforce will be drawn from across several states, including Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Employees will work across Myntra's five fulfilment centres located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bilaspur and Binola.

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The fulfilment operations will include activities such as sorting, grading and packing. The seasonal workforce will also include around 8,000 delivery partners and 2,700 customer service roles, as Myntra expands its operational capacity for the Big Fashion Festival.

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To support employees during the high-intensity festive period, Myntra has introduced several recognition and engagement initiatives. These include daily performance-based SPOT Rewards and Recognition, team challenges and other celebrations across its fulfilment centres.

At the Binola fulfilment centre, Myntra has introduced ‘She Warrior’, a pitch competition focused on recognising female-led innovation. The initiative gives women working on the floor an opportunity to present their ideas, with winners receiving recognition.

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Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra, said, "The festive season brings together thousands of people who work behind the scenes to create the experience that customers see and enjoy. As we scale our seasonal workforce this year, in addition to creating employment and income opportunities, we remain committed to ensuring our people feel supported, recognised, and truly part of the celebration."

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He added, "From recognising everyday champions to creating opportunities for women and differently abled individuals, we want to build an environment where people can bring their best through the Big Fashion Festival."

Myntra is also focusing on delivery speed during the festive period. With additional workforce across fulfilment, last-mile delivery and customer service, the company is strengthening its capacity to deliver orders faster during the Big Fashion Festival.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:55 PM IST
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