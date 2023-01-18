Netflix is hiring flight attendant for one of its private jets, offers pay of up to $385,000

Streaming giant Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets and has offered a handsome package for the role. The successful applicant for the job will be paid as much as $385,000 (Rs 3,14,34,287) a year.

As per the job listing, a candidate must have "independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills". They must also know working with "little direction and a lot of self-motivation".

The role requires the candidate to be "professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation," Netflix noted.

As per Netflix's job listing, the overall market range for the role is between $60,000 - $385,000. "This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy," Netflix said.

The company added that the background, experience and skills of a candidate will determine their salary.

Responsibilities

The job listing stated that apart from being capable of long periods of standing, the candidate must also be able to help with baggage loading.

As per Netflix, the candidate should also be able to assist with purchasing aircraft stock prior to trips, and be fit to lift and carry up to 30 lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft.

Netflix went through downsizing twice last year. At least 500 employees were axed. The company cited that the job cuts were mainly due to rising inflation and economic downturn.

The OTT service, with over 220 million subscribers globally, is scheduled to announce its earnings for the last three months of 2022 tomorrow.



