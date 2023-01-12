Ahead of Netflix, Prime Video! How Disney+ Hotstar won the Hindi OTT content game in 2022

India’s largest OTT player Disney+ Hotstar’s Hindi original titles – shows and movies – accounted for almost 50 per cent of the most-watched Hindi content during July-December 2022, far ahead of rivals and fellow globally backed giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, according to consultancy firm Ormax Media’s latest report released on Wednesday.

Seven out of the top 15 most-watched Hindi original shows and seven out of the top 15 most-watched Hindi original films by Indian OTT viewers during July-December 2022 were from the Disney+ Hotstar stable, showed the ‘Streaming Originals in India: The 2022 Story’ report.

The OTT player’s original shows which made it to the list were 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya', 'Human', 'Anupama: Namaste America' and 'Karm Yuddh'. While 'Cuttputlli', 'A Thursday', 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Freddy', 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?', 'Babli Bouncer' and 'Good Luck Jerry' were its original movies.

Disney+ Hotstar also topped both the lists with the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ (the most-watched original Hindi original show) and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Cuttputlli' (the most-watched original Hindi original movie) garnering 35.2 million and 26.9 million views, respectively.

The study measured viewership in terms of the number of people who watched the show (at least one full episode) or film (at least 30 mins.). Even if an audience member watches episodes spread over multiple weeks, the study counted it only once.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video had four shows ('Panchayat S2', 'Breathe Into The Shadows S2', 'Hostel Daze S3' and 'Four More Shots Please! S3') and four films ('Gehraiyaan', 'Jalsa', 'Maja Ma' and 'Sharmaji Namkeen') on the list. Netflix had four films ('Darlings', 'Jogi', 'Dasvi' and 'Monica, O My Darling') on the Hindi original movies on the list.

Disney+ Hotstar has a whopping 60.3 million subscribers in Asia – a large majority of it comes from India, making it the largest streamer by user base in the country, way ahead of rivals Amazon Prime Video (approximately 20 million) and Netflix (approximately 6 million).

It is also a crucial piece in the global scheme of things as it contributes around 37 per cent to global parent Disney+ ’s 164.2 million-strong global subscriber base. But it managed to attract a large part of that subscriber base in India because of the cricket IPL tournament, the digital streaming rights of which it has lost to Reliance-backed Viacom18 for the 2023-27 cycle.

The Indian OTT market is extremely fragmented with over 40 OTT apps across languages and content type vying for audience eyeballs and wallets. A lot of OTT platforms were investing heavily in content because of high valuations and a good flow of money. But the already competitive Indian streaming space where content costs are high and ARPUs are low is at a challenging juncture as the money flow has slowed down now globally amid headwinds.

