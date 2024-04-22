Placement woes for IIT students; annual salary below Rs 10 lakh offered this season: Report

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) students are reportedly facing a roadblock this placement season when it comes to work opportunities and salary packages. Students at the tail-end are reportedly being offered as low as Rs 10 lakh annual packages.

According to a report in Times of India, organisations that ideally pick half-a-dozen students, have picked only one or two at best. This has forced the colleges to reach out to more companies. Placement office staff are now trying to attract more companies, negotiating packages with NGOs, reaching out to job portals, and providing guidance to final-year students.

As per the report, students who have bagged campus jobs at what they believe to be lower pay scale, are looking out for better opportunities at job portals, as well as travelling to other cities to attend job fairs and interviews. Many of these students have been offered an annual compensation of Rs 10-15 lakh.

Professor Suhas Joshi, director, IIT Indore, told the daily that the global economic slowdown has impacted IIT Indore’s 2024 graduating batch’s campus placements.

Several companies have reportedly not even participated in campus hiring this season, and even with the hiring, some have been offered Rs 60,000-80,000. AI too had a part to play in the reduced jobs, along with the absence of the FAANG companies.

A student from IIT-Kharagpur revealed that “Spectrum Technologies offered Rs 3.6 lakh for trainee engineers and Rs 6 lakh for trainee design engineers, Startoon Labs and Gem Machinery offered Rs 5.5 lakh annually, Skyroot offered Rs 5 lakh, Sri Chaitanya and Next Education offer Rs 4.8 to 6 lakh per annum.”

Many IIT-Delhi students are now seeking employment through the Office of Career Services (OCS), however, 40 per cent of the registered students are yet to bag an offer. Things are appearing more favourable for those in BTech+dual degree programmes. HCL Software offered Rs 21.9 lakh, Bharat Petroleum Corp proposed an annual package of Rs 19.5 lakh, while TCS and Larsen & Toubro presented Rs 9 lakh and Rs 7 lakh annual packages respectively to some IIT-D students.