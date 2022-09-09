Qatar Airways is hiring Indians for various roles. How to apply

Qatar Airways will hire a significant number of staff for various roles across India, the airline said on Friday. The network will start accepting applications from September 16. Indian citizens can send in applications for various roles across divisions.

Qatar Airways is targeting to hire staff for its various divisions ranging from Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels.

It plans to hire a substantial number of staff for roles such as culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of house, administration, as well as sales and finance.

The recruitment drive in India will be held in Delhi on 16th and 17th September 2022 and Mumbai on 29th and 30th September 2022.

"Interested applicants can start applying for roles online via Qatar Airways career page: https://qatarairways.com/recruitment, " the group mentioned.

The airline informed that elected candidates will get competitive tax-free income, including accommodation and allowances.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Akbar Al Baker said: “We are committed to bolstering our team and further strengthening the customer experience for travellers, while we boost our operational capabilities by seeking the right people."

"Qatar Airways has always had a special bond with India and with this recruitment drive, we are further solidifying our commitment to the market. "Keeping the spirit high, we invite applications from the talented pool of Indians who aspire to be a part of the Qatar Airways family," Baker said.

