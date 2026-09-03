Recruiters may soon stop searching for candidates. LinkedIn wants AI to do it

The company recently launched LinkedIn Hiring Assistant, an AI agent designed to go beyond candidate search and work with the systems enterprises already use to recruit. According to the company, LinkedIn is building integrations with hundreds of ATSs, including platforms such as Greenhouse and Workday, allowing the assistant to access applicant and resume data alongside information from LinkedIn.

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The larger ambition is to make hiring less fragmented.

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Today, a recruiter may receive a requirement through an internal hiring system, search for candidates on LinkedIn, review applications in an ATS, and then move between multiple tools to screen and contact candidates. Hiring Assistant is designed to bring more of that workflow together.

A recruiter can enter a hiring requirement in conversational language or use an existing job description. The assistant can refine the requirement, identify relevant qualifications, and begin sourcing candidates. Recruiters can then calibrate the system by indicating which candidates they like or dislike, allowing the AI to learn their preferences.

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This could fundamentally change what recruiters spend their time doing.

According to Prashanthi Padmanabhan, VP, LinkedIn Talent Solutions Engineering, customers using Hiring Assistant have seen an 80% reduction in the number of profiles recruiters need to review before deciding whom to approach. It also claims a 66% increase in InMail acceptance rates among customers using the tool.

But getting enterprises to adopt the technology may be harder than building it.

TCS, which participated in the product’s pilot, says Hiring Assistant can take over mundane work for recruiters, freeing them to spend more time with business stakeholders and candidates. However, the company says it is only halfway through adoption, as recruiters continue to adjust to new workflows.

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There is another limitation, AI can only evaluate candidates whose data it can access, for example having a profile on LinkedIn. Hiring Assistant can draw from LinkedIn’s member base as well as applicants and resumes available through connected enterprise systems. Candidates with little or no digital footprint across these systems could remain outside the AI’s field of view. In another challenge, a job seeker who wants to pursue a different role could face difficulty getting through the AI wall, as his profile wouldn't reflect that.

For LinkedIn, therefore, the bigger battle may not be about building a smarter recruitment model. It is about connecting fragmented enterprise data, earning recruiter trust, and becoming the layer through which hiring gets done.

The future recruiter may spend less time searching and more time deciding.