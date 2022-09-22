SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Applications open for 1,673 posts; check details here

The State Bank of India has started the registration process for 1,673 probationary officer posts. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can send their applications through the official website sbi.co.in. The last date for submitting online applications is October 12, 2022. Application fee is Rs 750 for general/ EWS/ OBC candidates whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted.

Eligibility

An applicant must be between 21 and 30 years old as on April 1, 2022. As per the notification relaxations in the upper age limit are available for the reserved category candidates. Aspiring candidates must have graduated in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the government. Candidates in the final year or semester of their graduation can also apply.

Steps to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2022

1. Go to SBI’s official site, sbi.co.in

2. Click on “Recruitment of Probatory Officers"

3. Register and login

5. Fill in the application form, attach all required documents

6. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Selection process

Candidates performing well in the preliminary exam followed by the main exam and a round of interviews will be selected. The SBI PO 2022 prelims exam is scheduled from December 17 to 20 this year. Results will be released around December-January 2023.

SBI is also hiring for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

