SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria, application fee, other details here

The State Bank of India is hiring for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre. There are over 5,008 vacancies in SBI across the country. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

Candidates applying for the SBI SCO posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022. The candidate must be a graduate in any subject from a recognised university or have a qualification recognised as such by the central government. Candidates with integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate must ensure that the date of passing is on or before November 30, 2022.

Procedure and selection



General and OBC category aspirants have to pay Rs 750 application fee whereas SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories are exempted from paying the application fees. The candidates will be selected through online tests consisting of a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam along with tests of specified opted local languages.

Steps to apply for SBI SSC jobs

1. Go to sbi.co.in

2. Click on “Apply Online” for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts

3. Register and login to apply

4. Fill application form and upload the required documents

5. Submit the form

