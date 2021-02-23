SBI Recruitment 2021: 22 vacancies with salary up to Rs 35,000 per month; check details

State Bank of India (SBI) released a recruitment notification for posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator. It is looking to fill 22 vacancies for Retired Officers on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years of SBI/e-ABs/PSBs from Scale-I to Scale-V. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the State Bank of India Recruitment Notification and submit the application form by March 10, 2021. The period of engagement is 2 years.
Interested candidates can also view the vacancy details, applying method, selection process, fee structure and important dates below.
The 22 vacancies for Business Correspondent Facilitator Posts are:
SBI Business Correspondent Facilitator Job Role:
Age Limit:
According to the official notification, for the posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator, the age limit should be below 63 years
SBI Salary:
SBI Notification Qualification:
The notification states that Retired Officers from Scale I to V of SBI and e-Abs and Retired Offices of other PSBs on contract basis are all eligible to apply.
How to Apply:
All eligible candidates who are retired officers are advised to send a scanned copy of their application to email id agmoutreach.lhoguw@sbi.co.in and the original copy to the bank latest by March 10, 2021. For more details on how and where to apply visit SBI's official website www.sbi.co.in.
