SBI Recruitment 2021: 22 vacancies with salary up to Rs 35,000 per month; check details

State Bank of India (SBI) released a recruitment notification for posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator. It is looking to fill 22 vacancies for Retired Officers on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years of SBI/e-ABs/PSBs from Scale-I to Scale-V. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the State Bank of India Recruitment Notification and submit the application form by March 10, 2021. The period of engagement is 2 years.

Interested candidates can also view the vacancy details, applying method, selection process, fee structure and important dates below.

The 22 vacancies for Business Correspondent Facilitator Posts are:

Dibrugarh - 8

Guwahati - 5

Jorhat - 4

Shillong - 3

Silchar - 2

SBI Business Correspondent Facilitator Job Role:

Candidates who will get posting as Business Correspondent Facilitator will do the following activities:

Ensuring maintenance of registers

Should give guidance and training to CSPs on banking practices

Ensuring issuance of printed receipts to the customers and oversee fund handling at CSP outlets

Improve financial literacy training to BCs / CSPs in handling of new products

For more details candidates are requested to refer the official notification

Age Limit:

According to the official notification, for the posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator, the age limit should be below 63 years

SBI Salary:

Retired officers (Scale I to Scale III) - Rs 30,000 and additionally Rs 6,000 will be given as travel expenses

Retired officers (Scale IV to Scale V) Rs 35,000 and Rs 6,000 as travel expenses

SBI Notification Qualification:

The notification states that Retired Officers from Scale I to V of SBI and e-Abs and Retired Offices of other PSBs on contract basis are all eligible to apply.

How to Apply:

All eligible candidates who are retired officers are advised to send a scanned copy of their application to email id agmoutreach.lhoguw@sbi.co.in and the original copy to the bank latest by March 10, 2021. For more details on how and where to apply visit SBI's official website www.sbi.co.in.

