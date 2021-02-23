scorecardresearch
SBI Recruitment 2021: 22 vacancies with salary up to Rs 35,000 per month; check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the State Bank of India Recruitment Notification and submit the application form by March 10, 2021. The period of engagement is 2 years.

State Bank of India (SBI) released a recruitment notification for posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator. It is looking to fill 22 vacancies for Retired Officers on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years of SBI/e-ABs/PSBs from Scale-I to Scale-V. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the State Bank of India Recruitment Notification and submit the application form by March 10, 2021. The period of engagement is 2 years.

Interested candidates can also view the vacancy details, applying method, selection process, fee structure and important dates below.

The 22 vacancies for Business Correspondent Facilitator Posts are:

  • Dibrugarh - 8
  • Guwahati - 5
  • Jorhat - 4
  • Shillong - 3
  • Silchar - 2

SBI Business Correspondent Facilitator Job Role:

  • Candidates who will get posting as Business Correspondent Facilitator will do the following activities:
  • Ensuring maintenance of registers
  • Should give guidance and training to CSPs on banking practices
  • Ensuring issuance of printed receipts to the customers and oversee fund handling at CSP outlets
  • Improve financial literacy training to BCs / CSPs in handling of new products
  • For more details candidates are requested to refer the official notification

Age Limit:

According to the official notification, for the posts of Business Correspondent Facilitator, the age limit should be below 63 years

SBI Salary:

  • Retired officers (Scale I to Scale III) - Rs 30,000 and additionally Rs 6,000 will be given as travel expenses
  • Retired officers (Scale IV to Scale V) Rs 35,000 and Rs 6,000 as travel expenses

SBI Notification Qualification:

The notification states that Retired Officers from Scale I to V of SBI and e-Abs and Retired Offices of other PSBs on contract basis are all eligible to apply.

How to Apply:

All eligible candidates who are retired officers are advised to send a scanned copy of their application to email id agmoutreach.lhoguw@sbi.co.in and the original copy to the bank latest by March 10, 2021. For more details on how and where to apply visit SBI's official website www.sbi.co.in.

