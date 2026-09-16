UPESSC teacher recruitment 2026: Over 15,000 posts announced, exams to take place in December. Key dates here

Candidates must complete the mandatory One-Time Registration (OTR) process before submitting their applications. The commission has advised applicants to go through the detailed advertisement and instruction manual carefully before applying.

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UP teacher recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Out of the total 15,012 vacancies, 12,405 posts are for Assistant Teachers, while 2,607 posts are in the Lecturer cadre, commonly referred to as Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

Under the Secondary Education Department, 897 vacancies have been announced for Assistant Teacher (Attached to Primary) posts. The Basic Education Department has 11,508 vacancies for Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts.

The Secondary Education Department also has 2,607 Lecturer/PGT vacancies in aided non-government secondary schools.

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Application dates

For the Assistant Teacher recruitment under Advertisement No. 05/2026, online applications will begin on September 16, 2026. Candidates can deposit the application fee until October 15, while the correction window will remain open until October 19, 2026.

For the Lecturer/PGT recruitment under Advertisement No. 06/2026, the online application process will start on September 18, 2026. The last date for fee submission is October 17, and candidates can make corrections until October 21, 2026.

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UP teacher recruitment 2026: Exam dates

The written examination for the Assistant Teacher (Attached to Primary) and Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts is scheduled for December 3 and 4, 2026.

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Post Vacancies Application starts Fee deadline Correction deadline Exam Assistant Teacher – Secondary 897 Sept 16 Oct 15 Oct 19 Dec 3–4 Assistant Teacher – Basic 11,508 Sept 16 Oct 15 Oct 19 Dec 3–4 Lecturer/PGT – Secondary 2,607 Sept 18 Oct 17 Oct 21 Dec 15–16

Meanwhile, the examination for the 2,607 Lecturer/PGT posts will be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2026.

Candidates should complete their OTR and application process within the prescribed deadlines. Detailed eligibility criteria, instructions and other recruitment-related information are available through the commission's official recruitment notices.