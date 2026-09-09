SSC CHSL 2026: 2,536 posts up for grabs; Check age limit, eligibility, fee and how to apply

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SSC CHSL 2026 vacancies

SSC has announced 2,536 tentative vacancies under CHSL 2026. The vacancies are for posts such as LDC, JSA, DEO and DEO Grade ‘A’ in various Central Government ministries, departments and offices.

The vacancy figure is tentative and may change when SSC receives and verifies final requirements from participating departments.

New rules: Aadhaar authentication, live photo and Mangal font

One of the key changes this year is the introduction of Aadhaar-based authentication during One-Time Registration (OTR) and the application process.

Candidates who do not want to use Aadhaar authentication can complete OTR using alternative documents establishing their name, date of birth, address, gender and photograph. Those opting for Aadhaar authentication also get certain relaxations regarding photograph and signature requirements.

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SSC has also made live photograph capture mandatory during the application process. Candidates do not need to upload an existing photograph. They must capture a photograph using the application module with a clear frontal view, proper lighting and a plain background. Caps, masks and spectacles are not permitted during the capture.

For Hindi typing, there is another important rule: candidates must use the Mangal font. Using any other font will fail to qualify the typing/skill test. English typing requires a speed of 35 words per minute, while Hindi typing requires 30 words per minute.

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SSC CHSL 2026 eligibility

For LDC/JSA and most DEO and DEO Grade ‘A’ posts, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

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For specified DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, SSC and Ministry of Culture, candidates must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject.

Candidates appearing for their Class 12 examination can also apply, provided they obtain the required qualification by October 7, 2026.

Age limit

The prescribed age limit is 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2026.

Candidates must have been born between August 2, 1999, and August 1, 2008, both dates inclusive. Age relaxation will be available to eligible reserved categories as per government rules.

Application fee

The SSC CHSL 2026 application fee is ₹100.

Women candidates, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories, and eligible Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

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SSC CHSL 2026 exam pattern

The recruitment examination will be conducted in two tiers - Tier-I and Tier-II.

Tier-I is a computer-based examination covering English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The 2026 examination also introduces sectional timing, with each section allotted 15 minutes, making the total duration 60 minutes.

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Tier-II consists of four sections:

Section-I: Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence

Section-II: English Language and Comprehension and General Awareness

Section-III: Computer Knowledge Test

Section-IV: Skill Test/Typing Test

The Computer Knowledge Test is mandatory but qualifying in nature. Candidates have to qualify in all required sections of Tier-II. There is negative marking of one mark for every wrong answer in Sections I, II and III.

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How to apply for SSC CHSL 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Complete the new One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new SSC website. OTR created on the old website will not work on the new portal.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Select the SSC CHSL 2026 application.

Enter personal, educational and other required details.

Complete Aadhaar authentication or submit the required alternative documents.

Capture the mandatory live photograph through the application module.

Upload the scanned signature in the prescribed JPEG/JPG format.

Select the applicable examination details and carefully review the form.

Pay the ₹100 application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application and save/download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should submit their forms well before the October 7 deadline to avoid last-minute technical problems. The application correction window will be available from October 14 to October 16, 2026.