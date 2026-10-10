US visa uncertainty: Where can Indian tech professionals find jobs beyond America?

For Indian professionals, diversifying their job search could provide access to different industries, international work experience and new career opportunities. However, moving abroad requires more than securing a job offer. Applicants must also evaluate work permit conditions, taxation, living costs, salary levels and the possibility of extending their stay.

READ THIS: US green card curbs: India slams Vance's 'indentured servants' remark for colonial undertones

Top destinations Indian techies can consider

1. Germany

Germany is an option for technology professionals seeking opportunities in Europe's largest economy. Its technology ecosystem includes automotive technology, industrial automation, enterprise software, engineering and manufacturing.

Professionals with expertise in software engineering, data science, AI and cybersecurity can explore roles with technology companies, established manufacturers and startups. Germany also offers skilled-worker immigration routes, including the EU Blue Card for eligible professionals.

Advertisement

Applicants should check the latest salary thresholds, qualification recognition rules and other visa conditions before applying. While English is used in many international technology teams, German-language proficiency can broaden employment opportunities.

2. Canada

Canada has attracted Indian technology workers through its technology hubs, multinational employers and skilled immigration pathways. Cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal have technology businesses spanning software development, financial technology, AI and cloud services.

The country offers different routes for skilled workers, although eligibility depends on factors such as qualifications, work experience, language proficiency and the immigration programme concerned.

Candidates should distinguish between employer-sponsored work permits and permanent-residency pathways. Meeting the requirements for one does not automatically guarantee approval under another.

3. Australia

Advertisement

Australia is another destination Indian technology professionals can consider, particularly those working in software development, IT consulting, cybersecurity and data-related roles.

Its technology sector includes digital services, financial technology, enterprise systems and government technology projects. Eligible applicants may explore employer-sponsored visas or skilled migration programmes, depending on their occupation and circumstances.

Before making a move, candidates should check current occupation requirements, employer sponsorship rules and applicable visa criteria. They should also compare salaries with housing and other living expenses in major cities.

DON'T MISS: H-1B vs PERM explained: What the US suspension means for Indian IT workers

4. Singapore

Singapore is an attractive option for professionals interested in technology, financial services, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Foreign professionals may qualify for an Employment Pass, subject to salary requirements and the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), unless an exemption applies. The assessment considers factors including salary, qualifications and the employer’s workforce profile.

A job offer alone does not guarantee eligibility, making it important for applicants to assess the visa conditions alongside the proposed role.

5. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE offers employment and residence pathways for foreign professionals, including those working in technology and digital services.

Advertisement

Indian tech professionals can explore opportunities with technology firms, multinational companies and businesses investing in digital transformation. The appropriate immigration route depends on the employment arrangement and the category of work and residence authorisation.

Applicants should clarify whether the employer will arrange the necessary permits, how long the authorisation remains valid and what happens if they change jobs. Standard employment-linked residence and specialised long-term residence options have different eligibility requirements.

ALSO READ: Setback for IT giants: US suspends Microsoft, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL from green card programme

What Indian professionals should check before applying

While these destinations offer potential opportunities, selecting the right country requires careful research. The immigration process and employment conditions differ considerably across markets.

Before applying, professionals should consider the following: