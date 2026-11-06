Delhi pollution: AQI hits 389 on Dhanteras morning, experts make grim prediction for Diwali

To make matters worse for Delhiites, experts have made a grim prediction for Diwali and the day after the festivities are over.

Delhi AQI today

Parts of Delhi including Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Jahangirpuri, Dwarka Sector 8, ITO, Sirifort, RK Puram, Patparganj logged 'severe' AQI on Dhanteras morning, according to data by the CPCB. Other parts of the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality on the same day.

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Areas in national capital that logged the worst air quality

Anand Vihar - 359 (very poor) Aya Nagar - 395 (very poor) Badarpur - 352 (very poor) Burari Crossing - 411 (severe) Chandni Chowk - 394 (very poor) Dwarka Sector 8 - 418 (severe) IGI Airport - 386 (very poor) Jahangirpuri - 460 (severe) JNU, Delhi - 409 (severe) IIT Delhi - 473 (severe) ITO - 424 (severe) Pusa - 395 (very poor) Sirifort - 431 (severe) R K Puram - 446 (severe) Patparganj - 423 (severe)

Source: CPCB official website (figures updated as of 8 am, November 6)

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Delhi AQI on Diwali

The national capital is likely to witness severe air quality on the festival of lights and a deterioration in pollution levels is expected to start from Friday and a further spike is likely in the days following Diwali due to weakening winds, as per experts.

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According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is likely to deteriorate from 'very poor' on Thursday to 'severe' from November 6 to 8. Diwali-related pollution could exacerbate the situation as the impact of firecrackers is likely to coincide with peak stubble-burning season and unfavourable meteorological conditions, as per weather and air quality experts.

Skymet's Mahesh Palawat told PTI that moderate northwesternly winds emanating from northwestern Rajasthan are likely to prevail over the national capital till November 7. He added that light easterly winds are likely to set in from Diwali night, potentially helping disperse pollutants to some extent on November 8.

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Situation to worsen from November 9?

Palawat added that the situation could go downhill from November 9 (day after Diwali) onwards since eastern winds are likely to weaken further, leading to accumulation of pollutants and a possible spike in AQI.

Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air's (CREA) Manoj Kumar said that air quality could deteriorate further if weather conditions remain unchanged.

"The AQI could move from the very poor to the severe category. Areas currently recording poor air quality could slip into the very poor category, while those already in the very poor category could turn severe," he said.

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Citing the rise of farm fire incidents over the past two days, he said that the increasing contribution of stubble burning coupled with emissions from firecrackers and vehicular pollution could aggravate the situations. He added that several pollution hotspots could see AQI levels going above 450.

CREA's Manoj Kumar said that the day after Diwali could be particularly concerning, with air quality likely to become 'severe'. He pressed for stricter implementation of GRAP measures during this period, given the combined impact of stubble burning, firecracker emissions and transport-related pollution.

(With agency inputs)