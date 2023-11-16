Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's box office collection crashes due to India-New Zealand semi-final match

The box office collection of Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' dropped by half from the previous day due to the India-New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final match on Wednesday. Tiger 3, a spy action thriller, was released on Diwali (November 12, Sunday). The Maneesh Sharma-directorial started off with a solid reception as the box office collection stood at Rs 53.3 crore, according to Sacnilk, which tracks movie earnings. The collections jumped to Rs 70.95 crore on day 2 before coming down to again Rs 53 crore on day 3.

The movie, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, saw a massive drop on day 4 when it collected only Rs 25.3 crore. "Tiger3 started off well in morning shows on Day 4, but business took a severe hit post 1 pm due to the crucial #INDvsNZ semi-final cricket match," said Taran Adarsh, movie critic and trade analyst.

Adarsh further said that the fall in Tiger 3's collections was more pronounced due to the record-breaking viewership of the match.

#Tiger3 started off well in morning shows on Day 4, but business took a severe hit post 1 pm due to the crucial #INDvsNZ semi-final cricket match.



The fall in #Tiger3 was more pronounced due to the record-breaking viewership of the match.#Tiger3 Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50… pic.twitter.com/9RzNjZmWSp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2023

On Tuesday, India clashed with New Zealand in the first World Cup 2023 semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Disney+ Hotstar clocked a record viewership as 5.3 crore people tuned in to watch the knockout encounter. "The 5.3 cr concurrent viewers for India's semifinal against New Zealand exceeds the combined population of Australia and New Zealand by more than 1.5 times," said Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+Hotstar India.

"The box office is impacted only on the day of India matches for certain shows," said Karan Taurani of Elara Capital while speaking to IANS. Taurani, however, said that if the content is compelling then the collections do come in the next few days. "If the content is good, the film makes a recovery at the box office in the following days."

Tiger 3's collections dropped even further to Rs 18-18.50 crore on Thursday, according to Sacnilk. "Tiger3 dropped around 10% today. Day 5 Early Estimates - 18-18.50 Cr Net. Total Net - 187+ crore. Need a big coming weekend," Sacnilk said in a tweet.

#Tiger3 dropped around 10% today.



Day 5 Early Estimates - 18-18.50 Cr Net



Total Net - 187+ Crore.



Need a big coming weekend. — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 16, 2023

Manobala Vijayabalan, who tracks the film industry, said the film is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone at the global box office. "Tiger 3 made Rs 95.23 crore on day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on day 2, Rs 67.34 crore on day 3, and Rs 31.54 crore on day 4 globally," he said.