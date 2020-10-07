Biz EOD: Another cheque for Reliance; MGNREGS rescued migrant workers; TCS to consider buyback on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into Reliance Retail for 1.2 per cent euity share on fully diluted basis. Many migrant workers who returned to their hometowns due to coronavirus outbreak were able to find jobs under MGNREGS. The board of TCS will consider a share buyback proposal on October 7.

Read more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail

With this investment, Reliance Retail Ventures has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

2. Samsung, Foxconn, Lava among 16 cos to get nod for govt's PLI scheme for phone manufacturing

The government on Tuesday approved 16 applicants under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing.

3. Infographic: How MGNREGS rescued migrant workers

MGNREGS has come to the rescue of millions of migrant workers who returned to their hometowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Projects worth Rs 9.9 lakh crore stalled till September this year: CMIE

Project completions rate - value of projects completed expressed as a per cent of value of projects under implementation - dropped to 0.2 per cent in the June quarter, recovering marginally to 0.28 per cent in the September quarter.

5. TCS to consider share buyback on Wednesday: Here's what analysts say

Analysts see the share buyback as a positive move as it will reassure shareholders' confidence in the company, especially in the present uncertain environment in light of the coronavirus pandemic.