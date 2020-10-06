Infographic: How MGNREGS rescued Indian migrants

Many migrant workers who returned to their hometowns due to coronavirus outbreak were able to find jobs under the social security scheme MGNREGS. In fact, government hiked funds for the scheme to a historic high to boost rural employment. But benefits of MGNREGS have been questioned in the past. This BusinessToday.In infographic takes a deep dive into a scheme that has always triggered debate.

