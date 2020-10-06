Infographic: How MGNREGS rescued Indian migrants

Many migrant workers who returned to their hometowns due to coronavirus outbreak were able to find jobs under the social security scheme MGNREGS. In fact, government hiked funds for the scheme to a historic high to boost rural employment. But benefits of MGNREGS have been questioned in the past. This BusinessToday.In infographic takes a deep dive into a scheme that has always triggered debate.Also view: What's the fuss about FRDI Bill?
Also view: India's GDP - Apples to apples
Also view: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China
Also view: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?
Also view: How Jio made Reliance net-debt free
Also view: How coronavirus has damaged job scene in India
Also view: How little Govt will spend of Rs 21 lakh cr stimulus package
Also view: Alcohol to the rescue