Biz EOD: Sensex hits 48,000; Tax Dept to prefill capital gains; Infosys, TCS, Wipro to shine

On 2021's first Monday, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 48,168 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,116. The revenue department is looking to seek information from stock exchanges and KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) on share and stock related transactions. As per Edelweiss Research, Indian IT companies are poised to report their best Q3 in a decade on the back of highest-ever order books. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Sensex hits 48,000 for first time on nod to domestic COVID-19 vaccines

TCS, ONGC, SBI, L&T, Infosys, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the gainers. On the other hand, HDFC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

2. No escape! Tax dept to prefill capital gains, dividends from stock market transactions

The revenue department has already started sharing such information among its wings - direct tax, indirect tax and customs departments.

3. Farmers' protest: No headway amid talks; govt, farmers refuse to budge

The government refused to repeal the three farm laws and asked the union leaders to point out what they considered objectionable.

4. Unemployment rate rises to 6-month high of 9.1% in Dec: CMIE

India's unemployed count rose to 38.7 million in December compared to 27.4 million in November, registering an increase of 11.3 million.

5. Infosys, TCS, Wipro to shine! IT companies look forward to best Q3 in a decade

Infosys and TCS are expected to lead the pack with 5-6% QoQ growth, followed by HCL Tech and Wipro (3-4%), and Tech Mahindra (1.8%) in US dollar terms, as per Edelweiss Research report.