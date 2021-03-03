Biz EOD: Sensex reclaims 50,000-mark; Delhi suspends subsidy on Tata Nexon EV; daunting trend of 'tech glitches'

Sensex closed nearly 450 points higher on Tuesday, led by buying in auto, banking and IT counters amid positive domestic and global cues. Delhi government suspended subsidy on Tata's Nexon EV, India's largest selling electric car, after receiving multiple complaints from customers of low range. A look at some 'technical glitches' - National Stock Exchange, blackout in Mumbai, power outages at HDFC Bank's primary data centre and more - that have occurred in the recent past. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Airtel acquires spectrum worth Rs 18,699 crore; to help cover 90 million customers

The newly acquired airwaves will help Airtel improve its coverage in villages by offering a superior experience to an additional 90 million customers.

2. Sensex reclaims 50,000-mark, Nifty closes above 14,900

While Sensex ended 447 points higher at 50,296, Nifty climbed 157 points to settle at 14,91. Of 30 Sensex components, 25 ended in green.

3. NSE trading suspension, Mumbai blackout: These 'tech glitches' make a worrying trend

Among a series of glitches since 2020, the one at NSE is the latest, which forced India's largest bourse to shut down for nearly four hours. A look at some 'technical glitches' at major financial and industrial institutions that have occurred in recent past.

4. Delhi govt suspends subsidy on Tata's Nexon EV on low mileage claims

Tata Nexon EV is priced at Rs 14-16.4 lakh and comes with a 30.2 kwh battery pack, which gives it an ARAI certified range of 312 kilometres. It has, however, received flak from customers who claim to have got a much lower range of not more than 200 kilometres.

5. Elon Musk richest person in world; Mukesh Ambani wealthiest Indian

While China had the maximum number of billionaires at 1,058, US was second with 696 billionaries. India was third on the list, adding 40 billionaires.