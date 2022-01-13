1 out of 3 employees a woman; senior women execs up 68% in 5 yrs: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services stated that it has achieved a significant milestone when it comes to diversity in the company. With 2,00,271 women employees in the roll, the company stated that it has crossed the crucial 2 lakh mark for women employees.

One out of every three TCS employees is a woman, it said. The IT major further added that 44 per cent of its junior cadre is women associates. In the last five years, the percentage of senior women executives has gone up by 68 per cent, it said.

The company added 28,238 employees on a net basis, taking the total number of employees to 5,56,986 as on December 31. TCS says that it has hired local talent across the world, leading to a workforce comprising 156 nationalities.

TCS, in its quarter ending December report, stated that sustained investment in organic talent development, progressive workplace policies and a vibrant culture has resulted in an attrition rate (LTM) of 15.3 per cent.

The company, on Wednesday, reported 12 per cent (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,769 crore for the quarter ending December. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8,701 crore in the year-ago period.

TCS’ revenue rose 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, and 15.4 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms. It also stated that it has hit the $25 billion revenue mark in CY 2021 in dollar terms.

