'300 cr trips, drivers earned over Rs 50k cr': Uber India on its journey in last 10 yrs

Ride-hailing service Uber emerged as a prime source of income for its drivers in India, it said. According to a report released by the company, Uber’s driver-partners in India have earned over Rs 50,000 crore in the last 10 years. The report also found that 90 per cent of Indians believe that Uber has revolutionised travel in India.

The data underscores the colossal impact Uber has had on the transportation and employment sector in India.

Uber’s system operates on a simple framework where registered drivers are paired with riders through their app. They earn through the fare that riders pay for their trips. Over the past 10 years, there have been staggering numbers in terms of employment this novel business model has created.

The report, which was released on August 28, is based on a survey of Uber users and driver-partners in India. The survey found that Uber has made it easier and more convenient for people to get around, and that it has also helped to create new economic opportunities for driver-partners.

The report also found that Uber has had a positive impact on the environment. The company says that its ride-sharing service has helped to reduce the number of cars on the road, which has led to lower emissions.

Uber is one of the most popular ride-hailing apps in India. The company has over 100 million users in India, and it operates in over 125 cities.

As per the survey, 72 per cent believe that availability of ridesharing options has made them re-evaluate purchase of a personal vehicle. Over 30 per cent said that mobility offered through multiple modes is the single most loved aspect of Uber.

Avoiding car maintenance or driver salaries ranks second while freeing up time during commute is the third most loved aspect. Meanwhile 79 per cent said that they totally or frequently depend on Uber for their nightlife plans that involve drinking. Nearly 55 per cent said that sustainable mobility will become mainstream over the coming decade

According to Uber, its driver-partners have driven a total of 3,300 crore kilometers since the company launched in India in 2013. This is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times.

The total number of trips taken on its platform in India has crossed 300 crore. This is equivalent to taking 100 million rides every day, Uber said in its report.

According to the report by Uber, there are over 30 lakh driver-partners in India who have earned via the Uber app. This is equivalent to filling the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad 30 times over.

Uber has driven over 4 crore kilometers on electric vehicles in India. This is a significant milestone in the company's journey towards becoming a zero-emissions platform by 2040.

The advent of Uber has made getting around as simple as a tap on the phone. It has rendered the process of commuting seamless and hassle-free. The availability of an Uber cab round-the-clock, the ease of booking, the assurance of safety and cleanliness, and the efficiency of service is what makes Uber a favoured choice for the Indian masses.

