60% of Nestle's food portfolio 'unhealthy'; company on firefighting mode

Nestle is now on a damage control mode after a report stated that over 60 per cent of its food portfolio is unhealthy. The company said that it is updating its nutrition and health strategy. The food giant stated that it is working on a 'company-wide project' to update its nutrition and health strategy and is looking at its entire portfolio to make sure that its products meet nutritional needs.

The world's largest food company said that it had reduced sugars and sodium in its product by about 14-15 per cent in the past seven years. It added that it would continue to make its products healthier.

Nestle said that in recent years they launched thousands of products for kids and families that meet external nutrition yardsticks. "We believe that a healthy diet means finding a balance between wellbeing and enjoyment. This includes having space for some indulgent foods, consumed in moderation. Our direction of travel has not changed and is clear: we will continue to make our portfolio tastier and healthier," it stated.

WHAT THE NESTLE ROW IS ABOUT

In an internal document, Nestle acknowledged that more than 60 per cent of its mainstream foods and drinks do not "meet a recognised definition of health". They acknowledged that some of their products will never be healthy, no matter how much they renovate, according to a report by Financial Times.

The daily said that it had knowledge of a presentation circulated among top executives earlier this year that said that only 37 per cent of Nestle's food and beverages by revenues, excluding products such as pet food, achieve a rating above 3.5 under Australia's Health Star Rating system.

Some 70 per cent of its food products failed to meet the mark, along with 96 per cent of its beverages, excluding pure coffee. As much as 99 per cent of its confectionary and ice cream portfolio also failed to meet the standard.

The data does not include pet food, baby food and the health science division.

Nestle is the maker of popular food items such as Maggi noodles, KitKat chocolate and Nescafe.

