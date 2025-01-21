'6.30 am to 8.30 pm for 40 years': Narayana Murthy clears air on 70-hour workweek debate

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, sparked a debate with his advice for youngsters to work 70-hour weeks. On Monday, he reportedly clarified that no one can dictate such a commitment -- it’s a personal choice that demands introspection, not public discourse.

Reflecting on his own career, Murthy shared, “I used to get to the office at 6:30 am and leave at 8:30 pm. I’ve done it for 40-odd years. That’s a fact.” Speaking after delivering the Kilachand Memorial Lecture at IMC, he added, “These are not matters for debate. They are deeply personal decisions. No one can say, ‘You should or shouldn’t do it.’”

Murthy’s remarks come amid growing discussion on work-life balance, heightened by L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan’s recent call for 90-hour workweeks. Murthy framed the conversation in stark terms: the moral responsibility to uplift the nation’s poor.

“A child in poverty can only have a better future if I work hard, work smart, generate revenue, and pay taxes,” he said.

He drew from Max Weber’s sociological work to emphasize that hard work, discipline, and ethical values drive national success.

For India, where 60% of the population relies on free foodgrain programs, he argued, such efforts are not just personal -- they’re essential for economic strength.

Murthy also addressed concerns about capitalism’s credibility, citing corporate greed as a root cause of public distrust. “We need compassionate capitalism—fairness, transparency, integrity, and putting society’s interests ahead of personal gain,” he said.

He urged business leaders to embrace this ethos for their own survival, warning that corporations cannot thrive in societies that fail.

On questions about the lavish lifestyles of corporate leaders, Murthy declined judgment, saying, “If no law is broken, it’s their right to spend their money as they see fit.” However, he reiterated that civil societies prioritize improving life for future generations, calling on corporate India to adopt a long-term, socially responsible approach.