9-to-5 jobs are doomed: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicts their end by 2034

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, has set off a debate with his bold prediction that the traditional 9-5 job will go obsolete by 2034.

In a recent video, Hoffman argues that artificial intelligence (AI) will profoundly reshape the workforce, leading to the disappearance of conventional job arrangements.

Instead, he envisions a future where workers engage more with the gig economy, juggling contracts across various industries rather than holding steady positions. While this might introduce less job security, Hoffman suggests it could also offer increased flexibility and a broader array of opportunities.

Your 9-to-5 job is dying.



By 2034, it'll be extinct.



That's Reid Hoffman's latest prediction – the founder of LinkedIn who predicted the rise of social media in 1997.



Here's what he said next: pic.twitter.com/dZTDzBKlfB — Neal Taparia (@nealtaparia) July 24, 2024

Entrepreneur and angel investor Neal Taparia shared Hoffman’s video, underscoring Hoffman's history of accurate forecasts. Taparia noted that Hoffman had anticipated the rise of social media, the sharing economy, and the AI revolution as early as 1997, long before the advent of tools like ChatGPT.

He remarked on the rapid and somewhat unsettling pace of AI development, highlighting how many jobs have already become redundant, prompting numerous companies to invest in AI training for their employees. "The Gig Economy Revolution is coming, and it's bigger than you think. Within a decade, 50% of the US population will be freelancers," Hoffman said.

"Hoffman's past predictions are spooky: Predicted social networks would change the world (LinkedIn sold for $26B), saw the sharing economy coming (early Airbnb investor), called the AI revolution years before ChatGPT," Taparia wrote on X while sharing the video.

Taparia also pointed out that freelancers might earn more than permanent employees in the future, and traditional resumes and CVs could become things of the past. Hoffman's insights resonate with a larger trend of evolving employment structures driven by technological advancements.