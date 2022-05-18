ABFRL Q4 results: Revenue up 25% over pre-COVID levels, EBITDA surges 58% on-year

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) released its fourth quarter results on Wednesday. It stated that its Q4 revenue grew 25 per cent over the pre-COVID levels as well as over the last fiscal. The company stated that March 2022 saw a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, offsetting the impact of COVID-19 third wave in the first half of Q4. “We expect this momentum to continue in the coming quarters of this year as well,” it said.

The consolidated EBITDA for Q4 increased 58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 401 crore. It added that a robust performance across categories led to a 17.6 per cent EBITDA margin this quarter, an expansion of more than 350 bps over the previous year.

In Q4, revenue increased from Rs 1,822 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,283 crore in FY22, an increase of 25 per cent. Revenue increased from Rs 3,898 crore in H2 FY21 to Rs 5,270 crore in H2 FY22, a growth of 35 per cent.

EBITDA increased from Rs 253 crore in Q4 FY21 to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY22, an increase of 58 per cent. EBITDA increased to Rs 1,010 crore in H2 FY22 from Rs 674 crore in H2 FY21, an increase of 50 per cent.

PAT was at Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY22, and Rs 229 crore in H2 FY22.

Net debt for the quarter was Rs 504 crore.

Pantaloons’ business grew by 13 per cent over last year, despite disruption in large format stores due to COVID-19 third wave. “Lifestyle brands – Revenues grew 34 per cent YoY, while EBITDA grew 77 per cent, on the back of revival of wholesale business and a strong retail LTL of 13 per cent,” it said.

“Ethnic businesses also showed sharp growth in revenue, with scale coming from both network expansion, new portfolio additions and category extensions. The business is currently operating at an annual run rate of ~ Rs 400 crore,” it added.

