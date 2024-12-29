Adani-backed Dharavi Redevelopment Project rebrands itself as Navbharat Mega Developers

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), the Adani-backed company leading the ambitious plan to transform the Dharavi slums, has rebranded itself to better reflect its vision of building a modern, inclusive and vibrant community.

The company will now operate under the name Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL), aligning with its broader corporate objectives and renewed commitment, it said in a statement on December 29. This change is part of the company's efforts to embody a more holistic approach to urban redevelopment, a vision that has been endorsed by both the Board of Directors and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it added.

“The renaming of DRPPL to NMDPL is aimed at distinguishing it from the Government of Maharashtra’s Dharavi Redevelopment Authority (DRP), the official planning body overseeing the redevelopment,” the statement explained.

The name Navbharat, which means “New India,” reflects the massive potential this project holds in shaping a better tomorrow. Mega highlights the sheer scale and impact of the work being undertaken, while Developers points to the role the company intends to play in building a thriving community, it added.

The rebranding comes after Adani Group held an 80 percent stake in the previous entity, with the remaining share held by the state government. The shareholding structure in the newly renamed company will remain unchanged.

Adani’s plan is to redevelop 620 acres of prime land in Dharavi, an area roughly three-quarters the size of New York’s Central Park. Currently, around 1 million people live in overcrowded shanties with poor sanitation close to Mumbai’s international airport. As part of the $3 billion redevelopment project, eligible residents will be provided with free flats of up to 350 square feet.

The renaming reflects the company’s forward-looking vision and its dedication to creating a better future for everyone involved in or benefiting from the monumental task of slum rehabilitation across the country.

NMDPL remains a special purpose vehicle formed between the Maharashtra Government — through the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) — and the Adani Group. The renaming does not alter the government’s role or the project’s core objectives.

The role of the Maharashtra government as the supervising authority remains unchanged, and DRP continues to oversee the redevelopment project. As India strives to become slum-free, the redevelopment of Dharavi is a key milestone, and NMDPL’s new name reaffirms its commitment to this national cause, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)