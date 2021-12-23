Adani Enterprises forms new arm for networking and optic fibre business

Adani Enterprises on Thursday said that it has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary named Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL) that will provide domestic and international network connectivity services.

As per the regulatory filing, the new subsidiary company will have an authorised share capital of Rs 2.5 crore.

"ADNL is incorporated with the objective of for providing robust and reliable domestic and international network connectivity services and bespoke solutions by investing in groundup development and targeted acquisition of optical fiber infrastructure, deploy optical transmission networks spanning selected intra-city and inter-city routes and develop/co-develop submarine cable systems from east and west coast of India," the company said in a statement.

