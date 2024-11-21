‘Adani forgot the US is not ruled by Modi’: Political slugfest ensues after US slaps bribery charges on Gautam Adani, others

Political mud-slinging, with the opposition and ruling parties, aiming fresh salvo at each other, has ensued the bribery charges that has been slapped on billionaire Gautam Adani, already a focal point of the political narrative in the country. Adani and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, have been indicted in New York over his role in a $265 million bribery scheme.

While the opposition has slammed the ruling BJP for safeguarding Adani, the BJP has highlighted that the states that received the bribes were opposition-ruled.

“All the States mentioned here were Opposition ruled during that time. So, before you pontificate, answer on the bribes the Congress and its allies accepted. Besides, an Indian Court can similarly, on legitimate grounds, accuse American firms of bribing US government officials, to deny access to Indian markets. Should we then allow law to take its course and the concerned corporate to defend or plant ourselves in domestic politics of a foreign country?” said Amit Malviya, BJP's National Information & Technology Department in-charge.

It is always good to read before one reacts. The document you quote says, “The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”



But be as it may, the essence of the charge is that US and Indian companies agreed… https://t.co/Y3UivigtTx pic.twitter.com/MkMri2fPQs — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 21, 2024

US authorities said Adani and the other defendants, agreed to pay the bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years, and develop India's largest solar power plant project.

“In furtherance to the bribery scheme, the co-conspirators, through Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Vineet Jaain, and others had offered and promised to Indian government officials Rs 2,029 crore (approximately $265 million) in bribes in exchange for Indian government officials causing the state electricity distribution companies to execute PSAs under the Manufacturing Linked Project, which could benefit the Indian Energy Company’s subsidiaries and the US issuer,” the indictment stated, pointing to electricity distribution companies for states of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh between July 2021 and February 2022. Chhattisgarh was then ruled by Congress, Odisha by BJD, Tamil Nadu by DMK, Andhra Pradesh by YSRCP, and J&K ruled by the Centre.

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "All of this is consistent with a long record of fraud and criminality carried out with impunity with the obvious protection of the Prime Minister. The fact that it has taken a foreign jurisdiction to properly investigate Adani only shows how Indian institutions have been captured by the BJP, and how decades of institutional development have been undone by greedy and power hungry leaders."

The five-count indictment of Gautam S Adani, Sagar R Adani and others unsealed by the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York has revealed more shocking details about Adani’s criminal activities. It alleges that they paid over $250 million (Rs 2,100 crore) in bribes to… https://t.co/PTcjMzLwBh — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 21, 2024

All India Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra slammed SEBI and SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch as ‘spineless’.

Good morning Ms. Madhabi “No Proof Against Adani Buch”, Good morning spineless compromised @SEBI_news.

Here is SEC press release detailing your Bro’s dealings:https://t.co/WcWCAgGTYc — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 21, 2024

Here’s how people reacted to the Adani bribery charges.

The indictment says that:



“Adani spearheaded an effort to pay or promise hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to Indian state government officials to induce them to enter contracts that Adani Green needed to develop India’s largest solar power plant project.



Another… pic.twitter.com/LybpbkktLk — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) November 21, 2024

Adanis indictment in the US is for 5 counts massive bribery & fraud; & relies on irrefutable electronic evidence. It seeks forfeiture of their properties.

Adani forgot that US is not ruled by Modi where he could rely upon a pliant ED, SEBI& CBI to get away with anything.#Modani pic.twitter.com/G0VWQyTIUW November 21, 2024

Among all the grave charges, the US District Court has also categorically stated that on Mar 19 2024 Adani Group lied to India’s stock exchanges BSE & NSE.



This is tantamount to duping Indian investors & a serious offence under SEBI law.



Over to Madhabi Puri Buch, yet again! pic.twitter.com/qDHnIpCsFv — Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) November 21, 2024

People thinking PM will save Adani don't understand one thing... with SEC and DOJ criminal and civil charges, no institutional investor will touch the group's securities.



No bonds, no stock sales, no raising capital... this is about to get MUCH worse than people think. — Shivam Shankar Singh (@ShivamShankarS) November 21, 2024

Adani`s indictment in US court raises many questions in India: (1)The level of corruption under the Modi regime. Even Adani had to pay ₹2200 cr bribe. (2) Did Adani cheat SEBI and Exchange authorities? Attention Mrs Buch. (3) Who will pull up Adani stocks that have plunged down? pic.twitter.com/s6km1tCfKt — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) November 21, 2024

Just to be clear...



Adani is charged with "bribing Indian Government officials $250 million"

He is not being charged in Indian judicial system.

But he is being charged by the American judicial system because by making such bribes he "defrauded" American investors in his company.… pic.twitter.com/VG529RCHC6 November 21, 2024

The Adani Group faced immediate repercussions following a short-seller attack in February 2023, which led to a significant decline in the shares of its listed companies. The stocks saw a drop ranging from 10-20 per cent, reflecting the impact of the attack on the conglomerate.

In a related development, Adani Green Energy decided to cancel its plans to raise $600 million through US dollar-denominated bonds. Although the bond had been priced, the company withdrew it in light of the recent events.