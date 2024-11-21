Who is ‘Foreign Official #1’? The key figure in Gautam Adani’s $265 million bribery allegations

At the heart of the U.S. indictment against Gautam Adani lies “Foreign Official #1,” a high-ranking government official in Andhra Pradesh. This enigmatic figure allegedly played a central role in the $265 million bribery scheme aimed at securing lucrative solar energy contracts under the Manufacturing Linked Project.

The indictment outlines three key meetings between Adani and Foreign Official #1—on August 7, September 12, and November 20, 2021. These interactions reportedly pushed Andhra Pradesh state electricity companies to sign power supply agreements (PSAs) with the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). On December 1, 2021, Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs finalized a PSA with SECI for 2.3 gigawatts of solar power, the largest deal among Indian states under the project.

Prosecutors allege ₹1,750 crore ($228 million) of the bribes were earmarked specifically for Andhra Pradesh to facilitate these agreements. Andhra Pradesh is one of five Indian states named in the indictment, alongside Chhattisgarh (then ruled by Congress), Odisha (BJD), Tamil Nadu (DMK), and Jammu & Kashmir (under central rule).

The indictment claims Adani’s associates used encrypted messaging apps to discuss their bribery efforts and maintain detailed records of payouts, recipients, and regions. Code names such as “Numero Uno” for Adani were employed to obscure identities. False narratives about economic and legal challenges were created to justify reallocations of project responsibilities, ensuring the bribe obligations were met without raising suspicion.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya highlighted the opposition-ruled states’ alleged involvement, saying: “Before you pontificate, answer on the bribes the Congress and its allies accepted. The timing of the report before the Parliament session and Trump’s impending presidency raises several questions.”

In a statement, the Adani Group denied the allegations and said that the charges made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless.

“As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws,” the group said in its official statement.