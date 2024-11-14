Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy security; create 15,000 jobs

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, while congratulating president-elect Donald Trump said that the conglomerate is committed to invest in US energy security as well as create jobs in the country.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” said Adani in a social media post.

Gautam Adani has, however, not divulged details of the timeline and projects.

This comes as Donald Trump vowed to make it easier for energy companies to drill on federal land and build new pipelines. He has promised to overhaul US energy policy, with an aim of maximising the country’s already record-high oil and gas production by rolling back regulation and speeding up permitting.

Adani too, keen on its clean energy projects, plans to build 10 gigawatts (GW) of hydroelectric projects outside of India in the next few years, enabling the company to reach its ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to a report in Reuters that quoted sources, the group is exploring building the projects in countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The group is eyeing these countries as the topography is favourable and there is a demand for hydropower.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Adani hosted ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at the Adani office. “I deeply appreciate their visit to the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India’s largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra. Our discussions were truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India’s energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem. At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India,” he had said.

