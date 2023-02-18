Adani-Hindenburg row: George Soros is 'crazy nut', says K P Singh of DLF 

Amid the raging controversy over a comment by billionaire financier George Soros on the Adani-Hindenburg crisis, Kushal Pal Singh, chairman and CEO of realty developer DLF, described Soros as a "crazy nut" and an aged "barking dog,” news agency PTI reported.

In an interview with PTI, Singh, who is known for candour, said that India has the best democratically elected Prime Minister in Narendra, who has been elected with a landslide not once, but twice.

"When you do something well, so many dogs bark. Do you respond to each dog? No. Dogs bark but quieten after some time," he said.

On Soros's comments, which he made at the Munich Security Conference, Singh said, "The fact of the matter is that when you rise others try to pull you down... He is a crazy nut, completely."

"Although he is younger than me. I am 93 (and he is 92) but at that age, there is sometimes confused thinking, by nature," he told PTI.

Soros had said on Thursday that "Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined" and that the difficulties faced by the conglomerate as a result of allegations of fraud made by a US short-seller would "significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government" and "open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms."

The BJP charged Soros on Friday with attempting to damage India's democracy. Ministers from the administration and the ruling party, according to Singh, have appropriately responded to Soros' remarks.

Soros, he claimed, is "nothing," and his "nonsense" views will not harm the country's democracy. "I will say you are horribly wrong. I will say that India has got the best democratically elected Prime Minister. I would say in which democracy so many votes have come to a Prime Minister, not once (but) twice (in democratic elections),” PTI quoted him as saying.

Without commenting on Soros' motivations, DLF's chairman emeritus questioned, "Is he feeling jealous of him (Modi)?... Can India be ruled by a diverse government?" he wondered. "India requires a strong-willed individual, which is why he received votes. What the hell is his name? What does George Soros have to do with it? It's all bullshit."

The Adani Group has been under intense scrutiny since US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation on January 24. In its defence, the Adani Group has said the charges are "malicious," "baseless," and a "calculated attack on India." The group's listed companies collectively lost roughly $125 billion in market value in three weeks before some equities recovered in the last few days.

