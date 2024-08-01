Adani Power building a 1600-MW greenfield thermal power plant at Mirzapur for Rs 14,000 cr

Adani Power is reportedly building a 1600 megawatt (2x800 MW) greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. It is reportedly part of its strategy to double thermal power capacity to about 30 MW.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the unit is being built by Adani Power subsidiary Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Pvt Ltd MTEUPL). As per the report, Adani Power is planning to expand its thermal portfolio from 15.25 GW to 30.67 GW by 2030.

The report stated that the company is expected to spend about Rs 14,000 crore in the project.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power Ltd were trading lower today, Last checked, the stock was down 2.14 per cent at Rs 718.75. However, it has climbed 36.83 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Adani Power, in an analyst presentation on Wednesday, said, “MTEUPL owns land suitable for setting up a large-scale thermal power plant in the Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh, which will provide an opportunity for the company to expand its generation capacity as well as geographic footprint in India in pursuance of its long-term strategy.”

It said that “capacity addition of supercritical, energy efficient thermal plants will continue to grow, with revised capacity addition projections of 80 GW+”.

Adani Power has also initiated the development of a 1600 MW (2X800 MW) ultra-supercritical thermal power expansion project at Raipur in Chhattisgarh where a 1,370 MW plant already exists.