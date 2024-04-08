Adani TotalEnergies, MG Motor India to build ‘robust, efficient’ EV charging infrastructure; launch app

Adani Total Gas subsidiary Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MG Motor India to strengthen EV charging infrastructure in India. This joint collaboration will develop charging solutions for EVs and value added services for MG’s EV customers, with a focus on India’s rapidly evolving EV ecosystem.

The companies aim to help build a robust and efficient charging infrastructure. For this, Adani will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network as well as enhance accessibility for the customers.

The partnership will provide a comprehensive solution including supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. The companies will also set up a digital platform to facilitate seamless consumer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application.

The parties will also explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging APIs to enhance network visibility and accessibility.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, said, “MG is committed to Carbon Neutrality, Sustainability, and Green Mobility…This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our vision to revolutionise the EV landscape by building a robust charging infrastructure. The combined synergies aim to empower Indian consumers to embrace electric mobility.”

Suresh P Mangalani, ED & CEO, ATGL, said, “The world is embracing more sustainable and clean energy sources and electric vehicles are at the forefront of this transition. Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited’s and MG Motor India’s partnership to develop charging infrastructure marks a significant milestone and will play a crucial role in accelerating India's energy transition. This effort will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and greener environment.”

The collaboration, the companies said, will enhance customer experience with RIFD solutions accessible to MG users at strategic locations of Adani TotalEnergies’ public charging network, especially at places such as airports. ATEL will offer RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements, featuring preferential discount offerings for MG users.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India stated that they plan to introduce local Indian investors in the brand. "As MG Motor India aims to continue to increase MG brand's market share in India and effectively prevent operating risks, the unit plans to introduce local Indian investors to create more favorable conditions for sustainable and healthy development," China’s SAIC Motor Corp said in a statement on Sunday.