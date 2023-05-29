Adani Transmission Q4 results: Net profit rises 86% to Rs 440 cr

Adani Transmission Ltd on Monday reported 86% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 440 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. It reported net profit of Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Transmission's consolidated total income increased 10% to Rs 3,495 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 3,165 crore in Q4FY22.

On Monday, Adani Transmission's scrip on BSE closed trading 2% higher at Rs 832.35.

Anil Sardana has been re-appointed as managing director of the company for a period of five years effective from May 10, 2023 subject to approval of the shareholders.

The company's also approved change in the name of the company from “Adani Transmission

Limited” to “Adani Energy Solutions Limited”.

Earlier this month, the Adani Group company said it will raise up to Rs 8,500 crore via QIP or other permissible modes.



