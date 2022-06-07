Adani Wilmar launches two variants of Fortune Poha on World Poha Day

In a bid to expand its existing food portfolio, FMCG bellwether Adani Wilmar has launched the Fortune Poha lineup in two variants—Fortune Thick Poha and Fortune Indori Poha to celebrate World Poha Day.

These variants will be available in 500 gram pack size. Fortune Thick Poha will be available for Rs 52 whereas Fortune Indori Poha will be available at Rs 55.

The company will introduce the new offering in a phased manner across markets. These products will also be available on leading e-commerce platforms and large-format retail and general stores across the country, as per the press release.

Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar Limited said, “Considering the high levels of consumption of Poha in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan as well as metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, we have planned extensive on-ground and online campaigns to promote the products in these markets.”

He added, “The fast-emerging product is also a delicious alternative to other fast-food options. With the shift in the buying patterns among consumers towards packaged products, we aim to excite the marketplace with our distinctive range while catering to a wide set of audiences.”

“As part of the company’s long-term vision, we aspire to accelerate branded consumption in the segment with Fortune range of products, providing premium quality, value of money products to our consumers,” Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar Limited noted.

Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar stock closed 2.24 per cent lower at Rs 662.45 apiece on the BSE on Monday.