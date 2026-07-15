Aditya Birla Group acquires Shell’s India renewable energy arm, Sprng Energy

Aditya Birla Group announced the acquisition of Shell's India renewable energy platform, Sprng Energy, for an enterprise value of $1.8 billion, or around Rs 17,200 crore. The deal is among the largest acquisitions in India's renewable energy sector by value and scale.

The acquisition, through Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd (ABRen), will add a contracted portfolio of around 5 GWp, including 3.3 GWp of operational capacity and 1.7 GWp under construction. Along with ABRen's existing portfolio of around 4.4 GWp, the group's renewable energy portfolio will rise to 9.3 GWp, placing it among the country's largest renewable energy players.

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The acquisition is proposed to be funded through a mix of debt and equity infusion from Grasim Industries and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock. The equity consideration payable to the seller will be determined after adjustments for debt, cash and other items specified in the transaction documents.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said the deal brings together two highly complementary platforms and marks an important milestone in ABRen's evolution.

“Together, we will have a diversified portfolio and a deep development pipeline that puts us on course to scale to 20 GWp+ in the coming years. More importantly, it positions us to participate meaningfully in one of the largest energy transformations underway anywhere in the world,” he said.

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In a social media post, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Group and Aditya Birla Renewables, said he spent the day in Pune with the Sprng team after they signed the acquisition documents. “This is the team that has built one of India's most respected renewable platforms, brick by brick, with discipline and rigour. I also took the opportunity to welcome them into the Aditya Birla family and share our vision for the combined portfolio,” he said.

He said ABRen and Sprng will “bring together a rare combination to Indian renewables on completion of the transaction (post regulatory approvals). Our goal has always been more than capacity. It is quality, execution, and long-term value creation. That ambition just got a lot more achievable.”

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"This acquisition is a pivotal moment in ABRen's evolution, rapidly accelerating our ambition to build a top-tier renewable energy platform at national scale. By integrating Sprng Energy's high-quality utilities portfolio with our C&I capabilities, we are significantly enhancing both the strength and resilience of our combined platform," said Aryaman Birla.

